pakistan
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NA-53 candidacy: RO reserves verdict on objections against Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: The returning officer for NA-53 Islamabad on Tuesday reserved his verdict on objections to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s candidacy in the constituency.

Imran’s nomination papers for NA-53 constituency in Islamabad were challenged earlier this month by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch, who contended that the PTI chief did not fulfill the criterion under articles 62 and 63 on the issue of Sita White and her daughter Tyrian.

Imran Khan’s legal counsel Babar Awan appeared before the returning officer today and presented his arguments over the objections to the PTI chief’s candidacy.

Awan remarked that they rejected the objections against Imran seven times in the written reply submitted to the ECP a day ago, adding that all the objections were based on falsehood.

He said that the photocopies used to ‘incriminate’ Imran fell under the ambit of forgery. The petitioner was referring to a decision by a United States court, but where is the name of the child’s father, Awan questioned.

The returning officer observed that the papers have not been rejected outright, to which Awan replied that they have rejected the papers in their reply submitted earlier. Moreover, the Supreme Court has declared Imran ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’, the counsel added.

Following this, the counsel of Abdul Wahab Baloch also presented his arguments before the returning officer.

The returning officer, after listening to the arguments presented by both the parties, reserved his verdict on the matter. 

