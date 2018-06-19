Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
AFP

Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup

By
AFP

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

Senegal's forward Mbaye Niang (L) scores a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018. — AFP

MOSCOW: Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a terrible error by Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak got Poland back in the game with an 86th-minute header but Senegal hung on at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

In a match billed as a straight fight between super-strikers Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane, neither scored but Liverpool striker Mane set up Idrissa Gueye for the shot that took a wicked deflection off Cionek, leaving Szczesny totally wrong-footed in the Polish goal for Senegal´s opener on 37 minutes.

The west Africans doubled their lead on the 60-minute mark when the experienced Juventus goalkeeper had a moment to forget.

Krychowiak put Poland in trouble with a woeful bouncing back pass, but Szczesny opted rashly to charge out of his penalty area. The speedy Mbaye Niang got in front of his defender, nicked the ball away from Szczesny and rolled it into the empty net.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Senegalese players and incredulity among Poland’s.

After a tight first half hour, it was the always-threatening Niang who was at the heart of Senegal’s opening goal.

The Torino winger won the ball on the halfway line and fed Mane who rolled it sideways to Everton striker Gueye, whose shot skewed off Cionek’s leg and into the net.

Senegal, the 2002 quarter-finalists, could have pressed home their advantage two minutes later but Salif Sane failed to connect with a header.

Minutes after half-time, Sane was fortunate not to be sent off for a challenge on Lewandowski when he brought down the Polish striker as he charged towards goal. He escaped with a yellow card.

Lewandowski curled the free kick over the Senegal wall but Khadim Ndiaye — the only African-based player in Senegal’s squad — pushed it away.

Krychowiak connected with Kamil Grosicki’s cross to give Poland hope, but they were unable to make up the deficit despite four minutes of injury time.

On Sunday, Senegal play Japan, who beat Colombia 2-1 earlier in the day, while Poland will face the South Americans.

Comments

More From Sports:

Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing

Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing

 Updated 4 hours ago
In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran

In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sri Lanka captain Chandimal banned for ball tampering

Sri Lanka captain Chandimal banned for ball tampering

 Updated 6 hours ago
Record-breaking England rout Australia to seal ODI series win

Record-breaking England rout Australia to seal ODI series win

 Updated 13 hours ago
Russia sour Salah's return to close in on last 16

Russia sour Salah's return to close in on last 16

 Updated 13 hours ago
England post new ODI record total of 481-6

England post new ODI record total of 481-6

 Updated 16 hours ago
Japan make history with World Cup win against 10-man Colombia

Japan make history with World Cup win against 10-man Colombia

 Updated 19 hours ago
From Khorramabad to Kazan, Australia's Arzani on World Cup mission

From Khorramabad to Kazan, Australia's Arzani on World Cup mission

 Updated 23 hours ago
Spain rally behind De Gea as questions swirl over goalkeeper´s form

Spain rally behind De Gea as questions swirl over goalkeeper´s form

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM