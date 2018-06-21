Celebrated satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned writer, humourist and satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi, who passed away on Wednesday after protracted illness, was laid to rest in Karachi today.



A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayers, which were offered at DHA’s Sultan Masjid after Zuhr.

The 95-year-old had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia, and passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged stay in a local hospital.

Born in 1923 in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, India, Yusufi migrated to Karachi in 1956.

Some of his outstanding works include ‘Chirag Talay’, ‘Andhera’, ‘Hakim Badhan’ and ‘Aab-i-Gum’.

Yusufi, a banker by profession, was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1999 and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2002.