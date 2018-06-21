Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Celebrated satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi laid to rest in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

KARACHI: Renowned writer, humourist and satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi, who passed away on Wednesday after protracted illness, was laid to rest in Karachi today.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayers, which were offered at DHA’s Sultan Masjid after Zuhr.

The 95-year-old had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia, and passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged stay in a local hospital.

Born in 1923 in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, India, Yusufi migrated to Karachi in 1956.

Some of his outstanding works include ‘Chirag Talay’, ‘Andhera’, ‘Hakim Badhan’ and ‘Aab-i-Gum’.

Yusufi, a banker by profession, was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1999 and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2002. 

More From Pakistan:

What measures is K-Electric taking to end load-shedding, asks CJP

What measures is K-Electric taking to end load-shedding, asks CJP

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Pakistan doesn't differentiate between good and bad Taliban: FO

Pakistan doesn't differentiate between good and bad Taliban: FO

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Picture of female pilots on PIA flight to Gilgit goes viral

Picture of female pilots on PIA flight to Gilgit goes viral

 Updated an hour ago
Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

 Updated 3 hours ago
IHC reserves decision on Nawaz's plea for combined verdict on NAB references

IHC reserves decision on Nawaz's plea for combined verdict on NAB references

Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in Karachi

SC orders removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Over 2,700 candidates contesting elections face charges

Over 2,700 candidates contesting elections face charges

Updated 4 hours ago
Decision to place Nawaz, Maryam on ECL to be taken on their return: Ali Zafar

Decision to place Nawaz, Maryam on ECL to be taken on their return: Ali Zafar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM