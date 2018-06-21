Pakistan doesn't differentiate between good and bad Taliban: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said Pakistan does not differentiate between 'good and bad Taliban.'



Dr Faisal was addressing the weekly press briefing in Islamabad earlier today.



Discussing the Pak-Afghan ties, Dr Faisal said Pakistan supports the establishment of peace in the neighbouring country, however, the Afghan leadership must decide how it should be done.

The foreing office spokesperson confirmed that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) terrorist Mullah Fazlullah, who was responsible for the Army Public School attack and other similar incidents, was killed in Afghanistan.

Dr Faisal stressed that Pakistan will target terrorist organisation TTP. He said the country does not differentiate between good and bad terrorists.

Pak-India ties

Discussing Pakistan's ties with India, the foreign office spokesperson said despite hollow Indian assertions, Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized disputed area, pending on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

"The dissociation of India from reality is alarming. Indian attempts to exploit and cash in on the international environment by labelling the legitimate Kashmiris struggle terrorism makes a mockery of the victims of actual terrorism and is reprehensible," he said.

"If it really has nothing to hide, India can address its claims of the report being based on unverified information by allowing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) access to Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).



In the press conference, Dr Faisal said Pakistan had set free 291 Indian prisoners in the past six months. He also pointed out that the country had abided by the ceasefire agreement on Eid-ul-Fitr.

"We condemn Indian continued and unabated atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces, which continued with impunity during the holy occasion of Eid," he said, adding that Indian occupation forces had martyred sixteen innocent Kashmiris in the past two weeks.

Furthermore, he said Pakistan’s position remains consistent on Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav's matter.

"We had nothing to hide in the case of Commander Kulbushan Jadhav and invited the Indian media to visit Pakistan and participate in a press conference in Ministry of Foreign Affairs. India backed out then also. Now again, we are ready for a Commission of Enquiry to visit both Azad Jammu and Kashmir and IoK. India has again backed out," he said.

"The isolation of India in the international community is complete. The skeletons in Indian closet are growing in numbers and size. Right-wing governments end up paying a high price."

