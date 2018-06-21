Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 21 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Disgruntled PTI leaders demand formation of transparent parliamentary board

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who have been disgruntled with the party over the award of tickets for the forthcoming elections, Thursday presented a charter of demands seeking formation of a transparent parliamentary board of the party.

The disgruntled leaders presented their demands at a meeting in Islamabad, which was attended by senior party members, including Hamid Khan and others, from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

They said that some decisions by the [existing] parliamentary board of the party were unjust, adding that the board also had members who had been disqualified or facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The disgruntled leaders demanded formation of a transparent parliamentary board and review of decisions made pertaining to the distribution of party tickets.

They alleged that the PTI's list of candidates for reserved seats for women also comprises of 'favoured' individuals.

The disgruntled party members condemned non-submission of priority list by the PTI for reserved seats for minorities in Punjab. They demanded that the ones, who contested the 2013 general elections, should again be awarded party tickets.

The next meeting of the disgruntled leaders have been summoned on June 26.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chitral lady police nab harasser seen in viral video

Chitral lady police nab harasser seen in viral video

 Updated 2 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom’s condition still critical: Maryam Nawaz

Begum Kulsoom’s condition still critical: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Musharraf owns assets worth Rs34.2 million

Musharraf owns assets worth Rs34.2 million

 Updated 5 hours ago
FBR reopens Shaheen Air's Karachi office after briefly sealing it off

FBR reopens Shaheen Air's Karachi office after briefly sealing it off

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh's 'political mosquitoes' will continue to be defeated: Bilawal

Sindh's 'political mosquitoes' will continue to be defeated: Bilawal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Musharraf doesn’t intend to return to Pakistan, says Zardari

Musharraf doesn’t intend to return to Pakistan, says Zardari

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan's youngest political party chairman is also amongst the wealthiest

Pakistan's youngest political party chairman is also amongst the wealthiest

 Updated 8 hours ago
President Mamnoon returns to Pakistan after Tajikistan visit

President Mamnoon returns to Pakistan after Tajikistan visit

 Updated 8 hours ago
'Con men' claiming to bring change in 100 days, says Iqbal

'Con men' claiming to bring change in 100 days, says Iqbal

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM