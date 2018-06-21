Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jun 21 2018
By
REUTERS

Jedinak penalty helps Australia hold Denmark 1-1

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

Australia captain Mile Jedinak hammered in a 38th-minute penalty for handball awarded by the VAR. PHOTO: Reuters

SAMARA: Australia captain Mile Jedinak slotted his second penalty at the World Cup to help Australia draw 1-1 with Denmark on Thursday and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

Jedinak´s 38th-minute goal cancelled out a seventh-minute strike from Christian Eriksen who rifled in at the Samara Arena after being set up by Nicolai Jorgensen´s brilliant touch.

Both teams´ hopes of advancing will be settled in the final round of Group C matches, when Australia take on Peru and Denmark meet France.

In a tense second half, each side had chances and Denmark could thank their goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for two fine saves from shots by Daniel Arzani and Mathew Leckie in the dying minutes.

Comments

More From Sports:

Croatia crushes Argentina 3-0 to reach knockout stage

Croatia crushes Argentina 3-0 to reach knockout stage

 Updated an hour ago
Teenager Mbappe sends France through as Peru knocked out

Teenager Mbappe sends France through as Peru knocked out

 Updated 5 hours ago
World Cup superstitions putting a spell on players

World Cup superstitions putting a spell on players

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistani teenager to conduct toss for FIFA World Cup match

Pakistani teenager to conduct toss for FIFA World Cup match

 Updated 13 hours ago
David Beckham tips England to play Argentina in World Cup final

David Beckham tips England to play Argentina in World Cup final

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pressure on Messi against Croatia after Ronaldo scores again

Pressure on Messi against Croatia after Ronaldo scores again

 Updated 15 hours ago
England, New Zealand shatter women's T20 record against luckless South Africa

England, New Zealand shatter women's T20 record against luckless South Africa

 Updated 16 hours ago
Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win

Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win

 Updated 18 hours ago
Who's saying what at the World Cup

Who's saying what at the World Cup

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM