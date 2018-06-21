President Mamnoon returns to Pakistan after Tajikistan visit

President Mamnoon Hussain. Photo: File

DUSHANBE: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday returned to Pakistan after conclusion of his four-day official visit to Tajikistan.



The President was seen off at the Dushambe Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Zokir Zoda Mahmad Toir. Pakistan’s Ambassador in Tajikistan Tariq Iqbal Soomro and senior embassy officials were also present on the occasion.

The deputy prime minister of Tajikistan presented an album to the Pakistan president having pictures of his four-day visit. During the visit, President Mamnoon held talks with Tajik leadership to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries in diverse areas.

He also addressed a high-level international conference titled 'Decade (2018-28) of Action: Water for Sustainable Development'.

On the sidelines of the conference, the President also held bilateral meetings with President Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan and Chief Executive of Afghanistan and discussed matters of bilateral and mutual interest.