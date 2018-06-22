Can't connect right now! retry
Two dead as speeding tractor-trolley ploughs into motorcycle in Lahore

Friday Jun 22, 2018

LAHORE: At least two people were killed Thursday night in a traffic accident here near the Hanjarwal area, Geo News reported, citing rescue authorities and police.

The accident occurred when a speeding tractor-trolley ploughed into a motorcycle near Canal View, killing both of its riders, neither of whom was identified as of reporting time.

Bodies of both young men were transferred to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to flee the site of the crash.

