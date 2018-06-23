Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Hussain Shiekh alias Munna Sheikh has declared assets worth billions of rupees in his nomination papers for the forthcoming elections.

Sheikh, contesting elections from NA-182 Muzaffargarh and PP-270, declared his assets worth over Rs403 billion. Former federal minister Hina Rabbani Khar, ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti and others have also been contesting the election from the same constituency.

In his affidavit, Sheikh said he owned 350 acres land, orchards and three residential properties.

Supreme Court of Pakistan had earlier given a verdict in Sheikh's favour for possession of land in five different areas of Muzaffargarh district of Punjab province, in a case heard for 88 years.

Surprisingly, the candidate has not paid a single penny in taxes despite possessing such a fortune.

PSP announces candidates for Elections 2018

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claims only PML-N can solve problems of people

Muslim world looks up to Pakistan: MMA leader Fazl

Nawaz to not participate in electoral campaign due to wife's health

Will teach Imran a lesson during general election: Saad Rafique

PML-N loyalist quits party, alleges party tickets were sold

Will soon tell nation why I chose to contest as independent candidate, says Nisar

Pakistan would suffer if elections are not transparent, says Shehbaz

PML-N nominates candidates against Chaudhry Nisar

