Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Hussain Shiekh alias Munna Sheikh has declared assets worth billions of rupees in his nomination papers for the forthcoming elections.



Sheikh, contesting elections from NA-182 Muzaffargarh and PP-270, declared his assets worth over Rs403 billion. Former federal minister Hina Rabbani Khar, ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti and others have also been contesting the election from the same constituency.



In his affidavit, Sheikh said he owned 350 acres land, orchards and three residential properties.

Supreme Court of Pakistan had earlier given a verdict in Sheikh's favour for possession of land in five different areas of Muzaffargarh district of Punjab province, in a case heard for 88 years.

Surprisingly, the candidate has not paid a single penny in taxes despite possessing such a fortune.