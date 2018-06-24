PSP announces candidates for Election 2018

Sunday Jun 24, 2018
KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party announced its national and provincial assembly candidates for the forthcoming general elections in a workers convention held on Sunday.
The party leader Mustafa Kamal claimed that his party will resolve the basic issues of people after getting success in the entire province. "Unfortunately the elected representatives of this city have looted its people."
The PSP leader said: "we gave sacrifices for Pakistan. We should be counted fairly," adding, "we shouldn't be counted 7 million less."
Kamal said that Sindh province is for everyone, and Karachi is the jewel of the province.
Kamal demanded the authorities to give amnesty to the youth of Karachi as given to the rebels who surrendered arms before the state authorities.
Afaq Jamal - NA-237
Rao Muhammad Zubair - NA-238
Syed Nadeem Razi - NA-239
Syed Asif Hasnain - NA-240
Danish Khan - NA-241
Barrister Adnan Sabir - NA-242
Muzammil Qureshi - NA-243
Saeed Shafiq - NA-244
Dr Sagheer Ahmed - NA-245
Ejaz Ahmed Baloch - NA-246
Fauzia Kasuri - NA-247
Yousuf Shahwani - NA-248
Dr Fauzia - NA-249
Syed Hafeezuddin - NA-250
Muhammad Nehal Malik - NA-251
Iftikhar Randhawa- NA-252
Dr Arshad Vohra - NA-254
Dr Jameel Rathor - NA-255
Adil Siddiqui - NA-256
