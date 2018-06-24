Can't connect right now! retry
PSP announces candidates for Election 2018

GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party announced its national and provincial assembly candidates for the forthcoming general elections in a workers convention held on Sunday.

The party leader Mustafa Kamal claimed that his party will resolve the basic issues of people after getting success in the entire province. "Unfortunately the elected representatives of this city have looted its people."

The PSP leader said: "we gave sacrifices for Pakistan. We should be counted fairly," adding, "we shouldn't be counted 7 million less."

Kamal said that Sindh province is for everyone, and Karachi is the jewel of the province.

Kamal demanded the authorities to give amnesty to the youth of Karachi as given to the rebels who surrendered arms before the state authorities.

PSP National Assembly Candidates (Karachi)

Afaq Jamal  - NA-237

Rao Muhammad Zubair  - NA-238

Syed Nadeem Razi - NA-239

Syed Asif Hasnain - NA-240

Danish Khan - NA-241

Barrister Adnan Sabir  - NA-242

Muzammil Qureshi - NA-243

Saeed Shafiq - NA-244

Dr Sagheer Ahmed - NA-245

Ejaz Ahmed Baloch - NA-246

Fauzia Kasuri - NA-247

Yousuf Shahwani - NA-248

Dr Fauzia - NA-249

Syed Hafeezuddin - NA-250

Muhammad Nehal Malik - NA-251

Iftikhar Randhawa- NA-252

Dr Arshad Vohra - NA-254

Dr Jameel Rathor - NA-255

Adil Siddiqui - NA-256

