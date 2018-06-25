Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election in tribal areas

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Muttahida Qabail Party (MQP) held a march on Monday to demand timely election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats from the tribal areas in 2018, instead of a year later.

The participants marched from the National Press Club to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), demanding that polls in the tribal areas be held as part of General Election 2018.

Vice-chairman Malik Habib Orakzai, addressing the party workers, instructed them to wait outside the ECP office until their petition is heard.

Since the tribal areas have been merged with KP, the region no more falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Similar protests were staged in the federal capital earlier this month as well.

The ECP has previously assured MQP that every possible effort would be made to hold elections in the erstwhile FATA for the KP provincial assembly at the earliest.

Tribesmen demand simultaneous elections in erstwhile FATA, KP

Elections in tribal areas cannot be held in July because of some administrative issues, according to ECP

In May, the KP Assembly passed the KP-FATA merger bill with two-thirds majority, after it was approved from the upper and lower chambers of the Parliament.

Earlier this month, the KP government also re-designated the positions of political agents with deputy commissioners (DCs) in the erstwhile FATA, according to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

The posts of additional political agents and assistant political agents were also replaced by additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners, respectively, with immediate effect.

More From Pakistan:

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

 Updated 46 minutes ago
MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

 Updated 49 minutes ago
SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

 Updated 2 hours ago
Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM