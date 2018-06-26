Rukhsana Yasmin appointed FBR chairperson in federal bureaucratic reshuffle

Geo News FILE.

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Tuesday approved transfers and postings of a number of top officials in a bureaucratic reshuffle.



According to notification issued by the Establishment Division, Rizwan Memon has been transferred and posted as secretary power.

Former inspector general (IG) Islamabad Sultan Azam Taimuri has been posted as member of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta).

Former chief secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haque has been transferred and posted as Establishment Division secretary.

Tariq Pasha would serve as Secretary Statistics, the notification said. He was previously serving as chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Secretary Establishment Division Maroof Afzal has been posted as Industries and Production secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokar as secretary interior, and Sanaullah Abbasi as IG Gilgit-Baltistan.

Likewise, Sabir Ahmed has been directed to report to Establishment Division. The interim government has appointed Rukhsana Yasmin as FBR chairperson.

Muhammad Ayub Sheikh is transferred and posted as secretary of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan will serve as secretary Narcotics Division, Squardon Leader (retd) Iqbal Mehmood has been directed to report to Establishment Division, according to the notification.

Similarly, Muhammad Aamir Zulfikar Khan has been posted as director general (DG) National Highway and Motorway Police, Captain (retd) Zahid Saeed as secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

Moreover, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera has been posted as secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training Division.