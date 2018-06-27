Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
Web Desk

Constituents take PPP leaders to task during electioneering in Sindh

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

SEHWAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders faced the ire of constituents while campaigning for the forthcoming elections in various constituencies of Sindh province.

Former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former opposition leader Khursheed Shah and former provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah were among the PPP leaders who were confronted by dissatisfied constituents.

The former chief minister's visit to his constituency in Sehwan did not go as planned as he faced tough questions from disgruntled residents on Wednesday.

As Shah stepped out of his residence, a constituent questioned him about what he did for the people. “My father was an ardent PPP worker but you did nothing for us,” he asserted.

Shah tried to avert the question but the man kept insisting for an answer.

Unable to get a chance to speak, the former Sindh chief minister walked off and even asked a journalist making a video of the incident to stop doing so.

Former PML-N MPA confronted by constituents in DG Khan

Leghari was stopped by the local residents during his visit to Ronghan area of his constituency

However, when the journalist did not listen, Shah hit the camera with his hand.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah and Nasir Hussain Shah faced a similar situation during their visit to Sukkur's Hussain Kalor area.

Voters questioned the former leader of opposition in the National Assembly what he did for the people of the area during his party's last 10 years in the government.

The angry protesters surrounded their car and told the leaders that this time they won't vote on the instruction of any feudal lord until they assure them of providing jobs. 

"We ran from pillar to post to get job under the PPP, but we are offered jobs of sweepers," said one of the protester. 

The leaders barely managed to leave the spot giving assurances to disgruntled constituents.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 44 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 3 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM