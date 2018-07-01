Can't connect right now! retry
Will turn seawater potable to ensure water provision in Lyari, says Bilawal

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked that he is willing to turn seawater into drinkable water to ensure the provision of water for the people of Lyari.

Bilawal was addressing party workers at Lyari’s Chakiwara area during the launch of his electoral campaign. “We will ensure water provision for all,” he said, adding that the party will also give interest-free loans to women from underprivileged backgrounds.

The PPP scion will contest the upcoming general election, the first of his political career, from his party’s traditionally dominant National Assembly constituency in Lyari — NA-246.

Later on, while speaking to workers at Ghaas Mandi, he remarked that his political struggle is starting from Lyari, adding that this is his first election but it will the last for many politicians.

“We have to save Pakistan. We will work together to save Pakistan,” he remarked. “The people of Lyari have given many sacrifices for democracy and Benazir Bhutto [PPP’s deceased leader]. People of Lyari will support me in my mission.”

He shared that he is fully aware of the countless problems faced by people in Lyari. “No one other than me will work towards solving your problems,” Bilawal added. 

Earlier, angry protesters had disrupted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s electoral campaign in Lyari. 

The residents of Bihar Colony stopped Bilawal’s rally from travelling to Lyari and chanted slogans against him. Some disgruntled protesters also resorted to vandalism and broke the windows of a car, which was a part of PPP chief’s caravan.

Bilawal’s motorcade was eventually halted as his car started to heat-up.

