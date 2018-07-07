ECP reveals 59 parties not fielding any women candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Friday the details of political parties contesting the upcoming general elections and the percentage of tickets they have allocated to women candidates.

As per the comprehensive list, 59 political parties have not issued general seat tickets to any women. However, 48 parties have issued tickets to a total of 304 women in total, the ECP said.

Of those that did, four parties failed to meet the requirement of allocating five percent of the tickets to women. The include Allah Akbar Tehreek, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI Ideological), and Pasban Pakistan.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on the other hand, emerged as the party that allocated the highest percentage of its total tickets to women compared to its peers — at 43.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party (BNP), BNP-Awami, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) have issued general seat tickets to 37, 42, 6, 8, 14, 3, 2, 8, and 33 women, respectively.