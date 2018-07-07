Police say MQM-P held corner meeting without permission, to pen letter to ECP

KARACHI: Authorities claim they intend to pen a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) allegedly held a corner meeting Friday night here in the city's Nazimabad area despite being refused permission.



Senior MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel, however, said the party had submitted a letter requesting permission to the Deputy Commissioner's office three days prior.

Jameel lamented that despite having officially sought permission, the power supply to the meeting's venue was cut off. The MQM-P has not been allowed to place banners on poles anywhere in the metropolis, whereas those installed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have not been removed, he added.

Attempts are being made to bring about pre-engineered, desired results, the party leader said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the party's convenor, on the other hand, said only the MQM-P, which has been present in Karachi for 35 years, holds the rights to this city.