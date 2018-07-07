Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Govt cuts petroleum prices, petrol goes down to Rs95 per litre

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar announced to slash prices of petroleum products with effect from tonight.

In a statement released on Saturday, the minister said that the federal government has decided to reduce petroleum prices in order to provide relief to the general public.

“Sales tax rates would be reduced from 17% to 12% for Motor Spirit and Kerosene Oil, from 31% to 24% on High-Speed Diesel, and from 17% to 9% on Light Diesel Oil,” the statement read.

Zafar said that the caretaker government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people and was determined to reduce their suffering, despite present financial constraints.

The caretaker minister said that the federal government was confident that the relief in petroleum prices would not only provide much-needed respite to the masses but also reduce the cost of production and give a boost to economic activity.

“As a result of the reduction in petroleum prices the federal government would suffer an estimated loss of Rs10 billion in revenue,” he added.

The reduction in prices of petroleum products will be effective from midnight on Sunday.

New fuel prices :

Petrol - Rs95.24 per litre 

High Speed Diseal - Rs112.94 per litre

Light Speed Diseal - Rs 75.37 per litre

Kerosene Oil - Rs83.96 per litre

Comments

More From Business:

Mexico's next president aims to end foreign fuel imports in three years

Mexico's next president aims to end foreign fuel imports in three years

 Updated 14 hours ago
IMF bailout on cards for Pakistan's next government

IMF bailout on cards for Pakistan's next government

 Updated 15 hours ago
Dueling tariffs raise fears of long US-China trade battle

Dueling tariffs raise fears of long US-China trade battle

 Updated 2 days ago
Avenfield verdict: PSX remained in red before last-minute bounce

Avenfield verdict: PSX remained in red before last-minute bounce

 Updated 2 days ago
China state media slams Trump's 'gang of hoodlums'

China state media slams Trump's 'gang of hoodlums'

 Updated 3 days ago
US EPA chief Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

US EPA chief Pruitt resigns amid ethics scandals

 Updated 3 days ago
Asian markets fall ahead of US-China tariff deadline

Asian markets fall ahead of US-China tariff deadline

 Updated 3 days ago
Pakistan football exports go up by more than 10 percent

Pakistan football exports go up by more than 10 percent

 Updated 6 days ago
Oil falls as Saudi, Russian output rises

Oil falls as Saudi, Russian output rises

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM