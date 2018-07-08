Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 08 2018
By
REUTERS

Thai boys ask for not too much homework in first letters from flooded cave

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jul 08, 2018

Thai policemen are posted around the Tham Luang cave area as rescue operation continues for the 12 boys and their football team coach trapped in the cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 7, 2018. AFP/Ye Aung Thu
1

CHIANG RAI: A soccer team of 12 Thai schoolboys and their coach trapped in a flooded cave for the past fortnight established contact with their parents for the first time through heartfelt letters as rescuers strove on Saturday to find a way to save them.

Short notes scribbled by each schoolboy on smudged, yellowish paper showed both humour and homesickness as they sought to reassure their relatives they were in good spirits.

“Please don’t worry,” the boys said in a collective message before each wrote short personal messages to their loved ones.

“We’re all healthy and strong. There’s so much food we want to eat when we get out. We want to go straight home,” they wrote.

However, the fate of the boys trapped in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Chiang Rai province remained unclear.

Narongsak Osottanakorn, Chiang Rai’s former governor, told reporters their best chance yet to free the party could be in coming days before heavy rains set in, although he did not give a precise timeframe for a rescue attempt.

Getting to the spot where the boys sought refuge takes a nearly 11-hour round trip through 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) of winding, and occasionally narrow, submerged pathways.

Risks include further monsoon rains inundating the cave network and oxygen running out.

A former Thai navy SEAL diver, Samarn Kunan, died from a lack of oxygen on Friday as he navigated the cave complex close to the Myanmar border.

Handwritten messages written by boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, are seen in this combination of undated photos obtained from social media. Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS
1

The boys, however, were already looking ahead and appealed to their schools not to be too hard on them.

“Teachers, please don’t give too much homework,” they wrote.

The correspondence was posted on a Thai Navy SEALs Facebook page early on Saturday that said the letters were brought out on Friday night.

It has not yet been possible to patch phone calls through the limestone hillside.

The boys’ parents wrote their own notes, telling them they were greatly missed and urging them to take care and remain strong.

“We are waiting to throw you a birthday party,” wrote the parents of Pheeraphat Sompiengjai, the team’s right winger who is nicknamed “Night”.

Their son turned 16 on the day the boys first entered the cave, reportedly to have a picnic. They also emphasized that the coach shouldn’t blame himself for the incident and that they were grateful he had taken care of the children.

The parents couldn’t be reached for comment by Reuters.

Given the complexities of rescuing the boys, some of whom can’t swim, other options include laying an oxygen line to keep them alive during Thailand’s monsoon season, which could last for months or drilling a shaft down into the cavern.

“Please don’t worry, Dad and Mum, I’m only gone for two weeks. I’ll help Mum with the shop every day I can. I’ll be there soon,” wrote Ekarat Wongsukchan, or Bill, the 14-year-old goalkeeper of the Wild Boars Academy team.

The boys’ plight has coincided with soccer’s World Cup, the sport’s major event that is being played in Russia.

Football’s world governing body, FIFA, has offered to fly the Thai boys and their coach to the World Cup Final in Moscow on July 15 if they are rescued before then.

Comments

More From World:

Torrential rains kill at least 81 in western Japan

Torrential rains kill at least 81 in western Japan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former South Sudan vice president to be reinstated: presidency

Former South Sudan vice president to be reinstated: presidency

 Updated 5 hours ago
Syrian troops celebrate seizing Jordan border crossing

Syrian troops celebrate seizing Jordan border crossing

 Updated 12 hours ago
US service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

US service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pakistan at 22 among worlds' most powerful countries

Pakistan at 22 among worlds' most powerful countries

 Updated 12 hours ago
Thai rescuers prepare to raise sunken tourist boat, 41 confirmed dead

Thai rescuers prepare to raise sunken tourist boat, 41 confirmed dead

 Updated 13 hours ago
Four Thai boys rescued from cave; dive operation to resume Monday

Four Thai boys rescued from cave; dive operation to resume Monday

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan, US working towards restoration of ties: Ambassador Ali Jahangir

Pakistan, US working towards restoration of ties: Ambassador Ali Jahangir

 Updated 15 hours ago
Restrictions imposed in IoK on Burhan Wani's second martyrdom anniversary

Restrictions imposed in IoK on Burhan Wani's second martyrdom anniversary

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM