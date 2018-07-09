Case against Capt (retd) Safdar, PML-N leaders registered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A case was registered against Captain (retired) Safdar Awan along with 15 other PML-N leaders for violating the Punjab Regulation and Control of Loudspeakers and Sound Amplifiers Ordinance 1965 on Monday.



Captain (retired) Safdar, who was absconding after the Avenfield Properties corruption reference verdict, arrived at a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally at Liaquat Road on Friday. He then disembarked from a vehicle and joined supporters amid cheers.

PML-N leaders Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and Malik Shakeel Awan, among others, brought Safdar into their fold and delayed the latter's arrest as a NAB team made efforts to take custody of the convict. Captain (retd) Safdar delivered a speech as the NAB team attempted to arrest him.

According to the petition, registered in the Waris Khan Police Station by SHO Muhammad Arham, PML-N leaders and workers are accused of violating the code of conduct prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming polls along with the Amplifiers Ordinance.



Among those accused are two PML-N candidates contesting the General Election 2018 for seats in the provincial assembly, while one of the accused leaders is contesting the polls from a National Assembly constituency. PML-N leaders Chaudhry Tanveer, Daniyal Chaudhry, Raja Haneef, Sheikh Arsalan, and Ziaullah Shah have been named in the petition along with hundreds of unknown persons.

The case has been registered under Sections 149, 147, 188, 341, and 3/7 of the Amplifier Act.

Earlier today, sources within the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed Geo News that the anti-graft body had identified those who had protected Captain (retd) Safdar before he was arrested.

According to a video footage obtained by NAB, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Shakeel Awaz, and Malik Abrar can be seen in the recording.