Monday Jul 09 2018
Sindh’s condition is worse than Balochistan: Imran

Monday Jul 09, 2018

The PTI chief was addressing a gathering in Shahdadkot, as a part of his election campaign/ Geo News screen grab

SHAHDADKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that the condition of Sindh is worse than that of Balochistan.

The PTI chief was addressing a gathering in Shahdadkot, as a part of his election campaign.

Imran said that he is visiting the interior Sindh since past 22 years and there is no water and electricity in the area.

He said that thousands of people have fallen victim to Hepatitis in the province, unfortunately, there is not a single big hospital present to treat them.

Imran said that on July 25, the fate will be changed, adding that such chances don’t come time and again.

“When Nawaz Sharif and Maryam received sentence, at that time Shehbaz and his son celebrated the court’s decision,” said the PTI chief.

“Don’t worry Shehbaz, I am coming for you too,” said Imran to the PMl-N president.  

