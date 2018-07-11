Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Wednesday Jul 11 2018
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner set to become youngest self-made billionaire on Forbes list

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 11, 2018

The 20-year-old who launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, leaves sister Kim Kardashian West behind who is roughly worth $350 million. Photo: Reuters 
 

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is poised to become the youngest self-made billionaire according to Forbes.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner claim who is the cover girl of Forbes' August 2018 "America's Women Billionaires" issue, released online on Tuesday, is worth roughly $900 million, according to the magazine.

The 20-year-old who launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, leaves sister Kim Kardashian West behind who is roughly worth $350 million.

"I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own," Jenner said leading the then-teenager to launch her own company.

According to Forbes, Jenner's cosmetic company values at $800 million, with an estimated $330 million in sales in 2017. Jenner is both the face of the company and the sole owner.

"I said, 'I'm ready to put up my own money. I don't want to do it with anyone else,'" Jenner said, adding that she used $250,000 of her savings from past modeling gigs to make her first 15,000 lip kits. 

The internet star used her loyal social media accounts and loyal following to tease the kits which sold out in less than one minute in 2015.

"Before I even refreshed the page, everything was sold out," Jenner recalled.

The Snapchat and Instagram star has over 110 million followers on photo-sharing site Instagram and millions more on Snapchat; many of who look up to Jenner. 

From television earnings to product endorsements, the young mom could become the youngest billionaire ever — male or female surpassing Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg who became a billionaire at the age 23.

Comments

More From Life & Style:

Reham Khan’s autobiography released on Amazon

Reham Khan’s autobiography released on Amazon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

 Updated 7 hours ago
'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

'May your path be blessed': Legendary author Paulo Coelho to Malala

 Updated 13 hours ago
Canada's Tim Hortons to open 1,500 stores in China

Canada's Tim Hortons to open 1,500 stores in China

 Updated yesterday
Warner Bros plans $100 million cable car to Hollywood sign

Warner Bros plans $100 million cable car to Hollywood sign

 Updated yesterday
Thai cave rescue of boys soccer team is a drama fit for Hollywood

Thai cave rescue of boys soccer team is a drama fit for Hollywood

 Updated 2 days ago
Iranians outraged over arrest of teenage for Instagram dancing clips

Iranians outraged over arrest of teenage for Instagram dancing clips

 Updated 2 days ago
Britain's Prince Louis to be christened in private ceremony

Britain's Prince Louis to be christened in private ceremony

 Updated 3 days ago
Polanski's wife says 'Non merci!' to Oscars' academy invite

Polanski's wife says 'Non merci!' to Oscars' academy invite

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM