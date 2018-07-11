Kylie Jenner set to become youngest self-made billionaire on Forbes list

The 20-year-old who launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, leaves sister Kim Kardashian West behind who is roughly worth $350 million. Photo: Reuters

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is poised to become the youngest self-made billionaire according to Forbes.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner claim who is the cover girl of Forbes' August 2018 "America's Women Billionaires" issue, released online on Tuesday, is worth roughly $900 million, according to the magazine.

"I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own," Jenner said leading the then-teenager to launch her own company.

According to Forbes, Jenner's cosmetic company values at $800 million, with an estimated $330 million in sales in 2017. Jenner is both the face of the company and the sole owner.

"I said, 'I'm ready to put up my own money. I don't want to do it with anyone else,'" Jenner said, adding that she used $250,000 of her savings from past modeling gigs to make her first 15,000 lip kits.

The internet star used her loyal social media accounts and loyal following to tease the kits which sold out in less than one minute in 2015.

"Before I even refreshed the page, everything was sold out," Jenner recalled.

The Snapchat and Instagram star has over 110 million followers on photo-sharing site Instagram and millions more on Snapchat; many of who look up to Jenner.

From television earnings to product endorsements, the young mom could become the youngest billionaire ever — male or female surpassing Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg who became a billionaire at the age 23.