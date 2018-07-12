In Pictures: Croatia on cloud nine, broken dreams for England
Fans’ reactions, captured on camera
Updated Thursday Jul 12 2018
An initial wave of elation turned to heartbreak as English fans saw their hopes crushed by a history-making Croatia, who have reached their first ever FIFA World Cup final.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans, captured on camera:
--Cover image: Croatia´s forward Mario Mandzukic celebrates after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018/AFP