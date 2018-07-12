In Pictures: Croatia on cloud nine, broken dreams for England

An initial wave of elation turned to heartbreak as English fans saw their hopes crushed by a history-making Croatia, who have reached their first ever FIFA World Cup final.



Here are some of the reactions from the fans, captured on camera:

Croatia´s supporters celebrate after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England, at the main square in Zagreb on July 11, 2018. / AFP





Bosnian Croats, citizens of North Western-Bosnian town of Livno, celebrate Croatia´s win over England late on July 11, 2018, while watching the semi-final match of FIFA 2018 World Cup. / AFP





Bosnian Croats, citizens of North Western-Bosnian town of Livno, celebrate Croatia´s win over England late on July 11, 2018, while watching the semi-final match of FIFA 2018 World Cup. / AFP





Bosnian Croats, citizens of North Western-Bosnian town of Livno, celebrate Croatia´s win over England late on July 11, 2018, while watching the semi-final match of FIFA 2018 World Cup. / AFP





Croatia´s supporters celebrate after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England, in a street in Zagreb on July 11, 2018. / AFP





England supporters react at an outdoor screening in Hyde Park in central London as England lose the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia in Moscow on July 11, 2018. / AFP





England supporters watch the action on an outdoor screen in Hyde Park in central London as England lose the 2018 World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia in Moscow on July 11, 2018. / AFP





An England supporter reacts after the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018. / AFP





England supporters watch the action on an outdoor screen in Hyde Park in central London in the 2018 World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia in Moscow on July 11, 2018. / AFP





England supporters react as they watch the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at a holiday resort in Calvia, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, on July 11, 2018. / AFP





--Cover image: Croatia´s forward Mario Mandzukic celebrates after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018/AFP









