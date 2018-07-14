Interim govts biased, pre-poll rigging efforts under way: Bilawal

PESHAWAR: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday alleged that the interim governments in provinces were biased and pre-poll rigging efforts were being made.



Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief observed that the workers of his party were being asked to join puppet parties like the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).



Bilawal demanded that the elections be held on time and reiterated that his party would never boycott the polls.

The PPP chief also mentioned the recent Mastung blast that claimed 128 lives including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, stating that the people of Pakistan were mourning following the condemnable incident.

He observed that enough actions were not taken against terrorism. "Extremism and terrorism are resurfacing. It is regrettable that a solution to these problems has not been found to date," said the PPP leader.

Speaking about the fatal attack on Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, Bilawal announced that his party had temporarily suspended its election campaign following the recent attacks on political leaders. "How can we chant our slogans and play our political anthems after hundreds have been martyred," he observed.

Bilawal announced that his party had cancelled a rally, to be held in Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following the tragic incident in Balochistan that left over 150 people injured yesterday.

"We had a power show scheduled in Malakand but that too cannot be held now. Extremism and terrorism have resurfaced. What was needed to be done to curb these menaces has not been done," the PPP chief said.

However, Bilawal also expressed the party's strong resolve to contest the polls.



"Peoples Party will take part in the election, and enthusiastically so, despite the current circumstances," he stressed, adding that his party had always faced difficult times head-on.

The election-hopeful, contesting the upcoming polls from NA-200 Larkana, also complained that hindrances were being created in the party's campaign for the upcoming General Election 2018. "We don't have a level playing field; PPP is being stopped at different places. We cannot run our campaign from home," he noted, adding that he had met with many difficulties ever since he had left Karachi for the party's election campaign.