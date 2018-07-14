Call for cruelty-free beauty products echoes in Pakistan

File photo of a rabbit caged for animal testing. Photo: AFP

Animal tests are increasingly being replaced with quicker, cheaper and more reliable non-animal methods. These modern methods are more relevant to humans and have been found to predict human reactions better than the traditional outdated animal tests. Studies demonstrate that animal tests predict human reactions by only 40 to 60%, whereas substitutions are accurate 80% of the time.

“Around 500,000 animals are harmed or killed in tests for cosmetics purposes every year. Just one ingredient in a product can result in the death of 1,400 animals,” according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

It further noted that 80% of all countries don’t have any laws pertaining to animal testing.

“Everyday items like lotions, shampoos, mouthwash, makeup, detergents, glues, artificial sweeteners, bug sprays and cleaning supplies are amongst the many chemicals tested on the eyes, skins and digestive systems of animals,” PAWS said, adding that rabbits and beagles are amongst the many animals routinely subjected to toxicity tests for the notorious “lethal dose” rating on household products,”

It further stated that the process involves dropping the chemical on the animals’ eyes and see how long it takes to burn their corneas, or forcing them to swallow large amounts to determine the dose that causes death.

PAWS seeks to collect 250,000 signatures by August 20, 2018 to end the use of animals in cosmetics testing.

“These signatures will represent Pakistan in calling upon the United Nations to adopt an international convention that will end animal testing for cosmetics products and ingredients everywhere and forever,” the statement read.

“Each time we apply that eyeliner, that purple lipstick or spray ourselves with a bug spray, spare a thought for all the innocent animals that have suffered such cruelty. Let’s demand an end to animal testing worldwide”, said PAWS co-founder Mahera Omar.

You can sign the petition here.