Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N rally: Cases registered against Shehbaz, other leaders

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 14, 2018

LAHORE: Twelve cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and leaders including party president Shehbaz Sharif were registered a day after PML-N welcomed its supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival in Pakistan.

On Friday, a large number of PML-N supporters, in the shape of a rally headed by Shehbaz Sharif, had attempted to make their way to the airport from the city's Lohari Gate area. 

The interim Punjab government had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), a law concerning the maintenance of public order, ahead of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam's arrival. 

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz arrested, taken to Adiala Jail

The father-daughter duo was arrested a week after an accountability court sentenced them to prison

Among the PML-N leaders named in the cases are Javed Hashmi, Uzma Bukhari, and Marriyum Aurangzeb. Also accused of different charges including attempt to murder, and terrorism are Mubashir Javed, Raja Zafarul Haq, and Mushahid Hussain.

First information reports (FIRs) against the chairpersons of different Union Councils in the city along with the mayor have also been registered. 

The cases registered at different police stations in Lahore include charges of intervention in the state's affairs and vandalism.

According to DIG Shehzad Akbar, the cases have been registered at the City Police Station, Cantonment Police Station, Saddar Police Station, Iqbal Town Police Station, and Civil Lines Police Station.     

More From Election :

Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

Nation mourns as death toll from Mastung blast rises to 131

 Updated 5 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan releases manifesto, puts emphasis on new provinces

MQM-Pakistan releases manifesto, puts emphasis on new provinces

 Updated 6 hours ago
Candidate favouring ‘partial corruption’ seeks to bring change

Candidate favouring ‘partial corruption’ seeks to bring change

 Updated 7 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif vows to turn PML-N election rallies into protests

Shehbaz Sharif vows to turn PML-N election rallies into protests

 Updated 10 hours ago
Recent surge in terrorism aimed at delaying polls, says Imran

Recent surge in terrorism aimed at delaying polls, says Imran

 Updated 11 hours ago
PML-N rally: Cases registered against Shehbaz, other leaders

PML-N rally: Cases registered against Shehbaz, other leaders

 Updated 13 hours ago
Interim govts biased, pre-poll rigging efforts under way: Bilawal

Interim govts biased, pre-poll rigging efforts under way: Bilawal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Zardari will be best choice for coalition govt PM, says Bilawal

Zardari will be best choice for coalition govt PM, says Bilawal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Case registered against attack on JUI-F leader's convoy in Bannu

Case registered against attack on JUI-F leader's convoy in Bannu

 Updated 17 hours ago
Mastung suicide blast martyrs 128, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani

Mastung suicide blast martyrs 128, including BAP candidate Siraj Raisani

 Updated 23 hours ago
Shehbaz ends Lahore rally, says awaiting 'people's verdict on July 25'

Shehbaz ends Lahore rally, says awaiting 'people's verdict on July 25'

 Updated yesterday
Nawaz should return looted Rs300bn, says Imran

Nawaz should return looted Rs300bn, says Imran

 Updated yesterday
The electoral volatility of Swat

The electoral volatility of Swat

 Updated yesterday
Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

 Updated yesterday
Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM