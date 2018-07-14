PML-N rally: Cases registered against Shehbaz, other leaders

LAHORE: Twelve cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and leaders including party president Shehbaz Sharif were registered a day after PML-N welcomed its supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival in Pakistan.



On Friday, a large number of PML-N supporters, in the shape of a rally headed by Shehbaz Sharif, had attempted to make their way to the airport from the city's Lohari Gate area.

The interim Punjab government had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), a law concerning the maintenance of public order, ahead of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam's arrival.

Among the PML-N leaders named in the cases are Javed Hashmi, Uzma Bukhari, and Marriyum Aurangzeb. Also accused of different charges including attempt to murder, and terrorism are Mubashir Javed, Raja Zafarul Haq, and Mushahid Hussain.

First information reports (FIRs) against the chairpersons of different Union Councils in the city along with the mayor have also been registered.



The cases registered at different police stations in Lahore include charges of intervention in the state's affairs and vandalism.

According to DIG Shehzad Akbar, the cases have been registered at the City Police Station, Cantonment Police Station, Saddar Police Station, Iqbal Town Police Station, and Civil Lines Police Station.