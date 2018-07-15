Saaf Pani scam: NAB summons Shehbaz on Monday

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif in the Saaf Pani Project scam on Monday.



The anti-graft body’s Lahore chapter has directed the former Punjab chief minister to be part of the investigations in the case, earlier, a questioner was given to Shehbaz in regards to the probe on the case.

On June 26, NAB arrested Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja – former chairman of Saaf Pani Company and PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III – for his alleged role in awarding contracts to ‘favourites’.

NAB officials also apprehended former CEO of the company, Wasim Ajmal, who is accused of making changes to the company's documents after project bidding in violation of the rules.

The Punjab government had established Saaf Pani Company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

Saaf Pani case

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on April 7 had given a day to the Punjab Saaf Pani Company chief executive officer (CEO) and the provincial government to submit the complete record, including salaries, perks and privileges of the entire staff and vehicles provided to them to perform their duties.

The apex court had taken a suo motu notice of a plethora of public welfare cases.

The chief justice had expressed serious concern over the exorbitant salary and benefits packages of the company’s officials and the money being paid to foreign consultants for water projects.