Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FBR says disappointed at low response to tax amnesty scheme

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

LAHORE: Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairperson Rukhsana Yasmin on Monday said that the response to the amnesty scheme announced at the start of the year was disappointing, and added there will be no extension in deadline for availing the offer.

Addressing FBR employees at the Tax House, Yasmin said that mostly Karachi and Lahore residents availed the scheme and the response from Central and South Punjab was disappointing.

Last two days to avail FBR tax amnesty scheme

Tax amnesty scheme is effective till June 30

Only 55,000 people availed the scheme, she added.

She also held FBR officials responsible for not working hard enough to promote and improve the scheme.

“We will take action against those concealing assets now,” she added.

The tax amnesty scheme, announced by the PML-N government earlier this year, came into effect on April 10, 2018 and runs till June 30, 2018.

The scheme was cited as an opportunity for people to file their local and foreign assets without facing any consequences.

The FBR had warned that holders of undeclared local and foreign assets will face dire consequences if they do not declare assets after expiry of the tax amnesty scheme. 

Comments

More From Business:

Most Asian markets down as oil slump hits energy firms

Most Asian markets down as oil slump hits energy firms

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Oil recovers in Asia trade after slumping to 3-month lows

Oil recovers in Asia trade after slumping to 3-month lows

 Updated 2 hours ago
FBR obtains information about Pakistanis' immovable properties in UK

FBR obtains information about Pakistanis' immovable properties in UK

 Updated 16 hours ago
Dollar closes at record-high of Rs128 in interbank market

Dollar closes at record-high of Rs128 in interbank market

 Updated 11 hours ago
US oil boom delivers surprise for traders — and it's costly

US oil boom delivers surprise for traders — and it's costly

 Updated 2 days ago
US Justice Dept to appeal approval of AT&T acquisition of Time Warner

US Justice Dept to appeal approval of AT&T acquisition of Time Warner

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM