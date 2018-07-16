FBR says disappointed at low response to tax amnesty scheme

LAHORE: Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairperson Rukhsana Yasmin on Monday said that the response to the amnesty scheme announced at the start of the year was disappointing, and added there will be no extension in deadline for availing the offer.



Addressing FBR employees at the Tax House, Yasmin said that mostly Karachi and Lahore residents availed the scheme and the response from Central and South Punjab was disappointing.

Only 55,000 people availed the scheme, she added.

She also held FBR officials responsible for not working hard enough to promote and improve the scheme.

“We will take action against those concealing assets now,” she added.

The tax amnesty scheme, announced by the PML-N government earlier this year, came into effect on April 10, 2018 and runs till June 30, 2018.

The scheme was cited as an opportunity for people to file their local and foreign assets without facing any consequences.

The FBR had warned that holders of undeclared local and foreign assets will face dire consequences if they do not declare assets after expiry of the tax amnesty scheme.