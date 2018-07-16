Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ghani assures enhanced border security measures during Pakistan polls

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 16, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Monday assured Pakistan of enhanced border security measures on the Afghan side of border between the two countries, as assistance to Pakistani security forces during the election period.

President Ghani telephoned Prime Minister NasirulMulk and condemned recent terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in attacks on election rallies.

During the conversation, PM Mulk said the attacks were an effort to derail the democratic process. "The caretaker government is determined to ensure timely conduct of elections"

The two figures also agreed to jointly work for defeating common enemies in the region.

Ghani also had a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during which he extended his condolences on the loss of innocent lives in recent terror attacks in Pakistan.

The Afghan president assured COAS of enhanced border security measures on the Afghan side of border between the two countries, as assistance to Pakistani security forces during the election period, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Twitter.

On the occasion, General Bajwa thanked the Afghan president for his concern, the DG ISPR said.

Last week, four attacks targeted election candidates in different parts of the country, resulting in more than 150 deaths and injuries to over 200 people.

On Saturday, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) António Guterres also strongly condemned the attacks targeting political rallies and candidates in Pakistan.

UN secretary general condemns recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan

UN stands in solidarity with and supports the efforts of Government of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, a UN statement says

"The secretary general extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan," read the statement issued by the deputy spokesman of Secretary General Guterres.

It said that UN stood in solidarity with and supported the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

The attacks

On July 7, the convoy of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Shiren Malik was targeted in Bannu. The attack, which left Malik and six others injured, was carried using a bomb planted in a motorcycle and detonated remotely.

An Awami National Party (ANP) election gathering was the target of the second attack, which was carried out by a suicide bomber in Peshawar on July 10. Among the 22 martyred was ANP leader Barrister Haroon Bilour, who was the party’s candidate on PK-78.

On the morning of July 13, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani’s convoy was targeted as it headed back from an election rally in Bannu. Durrani, who is contesting NA-35 from the MMA ticket, survived but four others were martyred.

The fourth and bloodiest attack of the week took place in Mastung, hours after the Bannu attack on July 13. The suicide attack targeted Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) provincial assembly candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani. At least 149 people, along with Raisani, have so far lost their lives in the wake of the attack.

Raisani, whose brother Aslam was a former chief minister of Balochsitan, had also lost his 14-year-old son in a suicide attack back in 2011 in Mastung.

