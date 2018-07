Photo: FileĀ

KARACHI: A police officer was shot dead Tuesday night by his own "loaded" rifle here in Lines Area when he dropped it on the floor by mistake, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Police identified theirĀ deceased officer as Muhammad Amin, who, they said, was on a patrol alongside three others. They also claimed that Amin dropped the loaded weapon by mistake.



As the rifle hit the floor, it opened fire, resulting in one of the bullets fatally hitting the deceased.