Imran Khan promises to consult traders on policy if voted to power

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday promised to take on board representatives from the business and trading community for policy-making if his party is voted to power in the upcoming elections.



Addressing traders at an event here earlier today, Imran lamented the current state of the country’s economy and vowed particular focus on the farming industry to lift the poor out of the vicious circle of poverty.

Lambasting the rulers, he blamed their incompetence for the plunge in the value of the Pakistani rupee.

“Development becomes possible only through [good] governance. These [corrupt] rulers have left the country deep in debt. But they are not worried, because their wealth lies abroad,” said the PTI chief.

Pointing out that the rupee had slid behind currencies of other South Asian nations such as India and Bangladesh, Imran lamented that the depreciation would hike inflation and the cost of imports.

He said unemployment remained one of the country’s biggest problems, and said he would work to generate employment opportunities for the youth by fueling investment.

The cricketer-turned-politician called on the business community to place its trust in him, and said he would consult them on policy if his party wins the elections.

He also promised to slash taxes in order to offer incentives to individuals and corporations to invest.