Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Eleven dead as boat capsizes and sinks in Missouri lake

By
REUTERS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

Rescue personnel work after an amphibious "duck boat" capsized and sank, at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Stone County, Missouri, US July 19, 2018 in this still image obtained from a video on social media. SOUTHERN STONE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT/Facebook/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON: At least 11 people drowned on Thursday when an amphibious "duck boat" capsized and sank in stormy weather on a lake in Missouri with 31 people, including children, on board, as divers searched for other possible victims, police said.

Seven people were taken to hospital following the incident on the "Ride the Ducks" amphibious vehicle on Table Rock Lake, near Branson, Missouri, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters.

At least 11 people were killed in the incident as divers finished their search effort for the night and will start again in the morning, the sheriff said later in a news conference.

Emergency crews responded to the incident shortly after 7pm (0000 GMT) after thunderstorms rolled through the area, the fire district said on Twitter.

Video footage shot by an eyewitness who was on shore showed strong waves tossing two duck boats side to side. The video clip was posted online by KY3.

"Our number one priority is the families and our employees that were affected by this tragic accident; as of this time right now we are assisting the authorities as they continue with their search and rescue operation," said Suzanne Smagala-Potts a spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the Ride The Ducks operation in Branson.

She could not confirm how many crew members were aboard the boat.

Duck amphibious vehicles are used on sightseeing tours around the world and have been involved in a number of fatal accidents in the past two decades.

The company that builds ducks, Ride the Ducks International LLC, agreed in 2016 to pay a $1 million fine after one of the vehicles collided with a bus in Seattle, killing five international students.

The company admitted to failing to comply with US vehicle manufacturing rules.

More From World:

Morocco’s litter-strewn beaches kick up a stink

Morocco’s litter-strewn beaches kick up a stink

 Updated an hour ago
Turkish police detain wife of slain Daesh 'war minister' Shishani

Turkish police detain wife of slain Daesh 'war minister' Shishani

 Updated 3 hours ago
South Korean court sentences president Park to another eight years in jail

South Korean court sentences president Park to another eight years in jail

 Updated 3 hours ago
Malaysia to release report on missing flight MH370 on July 30

Malaysia to release report on missing flight MH370 on July 30

 Updated 5 hours ago
Modi faces no-confidence vote as opposition mounts pressure

Modi faces no-confidence vote as opposition mounts pressure

Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan's cooperation key to durable political settlement in Afghanistan: Gen Joseph

Pakistan's cooperation key to durable political settlement in Afghanistan: Gen Joseph

 Updated 7 hours ago
Peruvians march against corruption as head of judiciary resigns

Peruvians march against corruption as head of judiciary resigns

 Updated 8 hours ago
Russia shows off Putin's 'super weapons'

Russia shows off Putin's 'super weapons'

 Updated 10 hours ago
Saudi court awards 1,200 lashes to two men for assaulting security officers

Saudi court awards 1,200 lashes to two men for assaulting security officers

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM