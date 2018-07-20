ECP silent as Punjab government dances to PTI’s tunes: Shehbaz

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday alleged that the interim Punjab government is following orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



"Punjab's interim government is dancing to the tunes of PTI, while the Election Commission of Pakistan continues to be a quiet bystander," Shebaz said during a news conference in Peshawar.

The PML-N president further alleged that the proceedings of the anti-graft body, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), were only being conducted to 'push PML-N against the wall' and many of its electables were pressurised to join other parties.



However, expressing confidence in his party's standing with the voters, Shehbaz said PML-N was due to win the General Election 2018 if it is free and fair.

"Nobody attended Imran Khan's rally in Lahore yesterday," he said, "but despite heavy rainfall in Attock, PML-N's rally was attended by a huge crowd."

The PML-N president vowed to make Pakistan similar to Islamic countries Turkey and Malaysia if given a chance by the public in the upcoming polls.

"Imran neither established schools or colleges nor forensic labs. A private hospital [Rehman Institute] was established in Peshawar and a picture of it was circulated [by Imran] to take credit. Now, is that not a lie? How will the country absorb this fraud?" Shehbaz said.

Continuing to lash out at his party's political rival, the PML-N president said PTI had destroyed the entire of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Later, in a rally at Mingora, Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif left behind ailing wife to return to Pakistan.

"I am first Pashtun then Punjabi," the PML-N president claimed.

He said that he has promised the people of Karachi and Peshawar that he will develop their cities as per Lahore.