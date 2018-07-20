Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP silent as Punjab government dances to PTI’s tunes: Shehbaz

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jul 20, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday alleged that the interim Punjab government is following orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

"Punjab's interim government is dancing to the tunes of PTI, while the Election Commission of Pakistan continues to be a quiet bystander," Shebaz said during a news conference in Peshawar. 

The PML-N president further alleged that the proceedings of the anti-graft body, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), were only being conducted to 'push PML-N against the wall' and many of its electables were pressurised to join other parties.

However, expressing confidence in his party's standing with the voters, Shehbaz said PML-N was due to win the General Election 2018 if it is free and fair. 

"Nobody attended Imran Khan's rally in Lahore yesterday," he said, "but despite heavy rainfall in Attock, PML-N's rally was attended by a huge crowd."   

The PML-N president vowed to make Pakistan similar to Islamic countries Turkey and Malaysia if given a chance by the public in the upcoming polls. 

"Imran neither established schools or colleges nor forensic labs. A private hospital [Rehman Institute] was established in Peshawar and a picture of it was circulated [by Imran] to take credit. Now, is that not a lie? How will the country absorb this fraud?" Shehbaz said. 

Continuing to lash out at his party's political rival, the PML-N president said PTI had destroyed the entire of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.  

Later, in a rally at Mingora, Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif left behind ailing wife to return to Pakistan. 

"I am first Pashtun then Punjabi," the PML-N president claimed. 

He said that he has promised the people of Karachi and Peshawar that he will develop their cities as per Lahore. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

General Election 2018: Internet services suspended in Balochistan's six districts

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

Would sit in opposition if unable to form govt without PPP, PML-N: Imran

 Updated 52 minutes ago
PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

PML-N wasted Rs60bn on Multan metro bus service, says Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Syed Ali Musa Gilani convoy’s attacked in Multan

Syed Ali Musa Gilani convoy’s attacked in Multan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Maryam refuses to be shifted to Sihala rest house: sources

Maryam refuses to be shifted to Sihala rest house: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICS before July 25

NADRA to deliver all under-process CNICS before July 25

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

MQM-P not being given a level playing field, says Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Multan hotel blast casualties rise to seven

Multan hotel blast casualties rise to seven

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

PML-N, PTI in electoral alliance with banned outfits against PPP, says Bilawal

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM