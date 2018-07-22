With mass support will defeat manufactured alliance, says Bilawal

Can't connect right now! retry
DADU: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that his party will defeat the manufactured alliance made against it with the support of masses.

While addressing a rally, the PPP leader in an apparent jibe at the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), said that manufactured alliances were also made against her mother, Late Benazir Bhutto.

"I don't know the politics of curses. I am doing politics of ideology and principles," he said. "Our manifesto voices for the rights of poor farmers."

PPP is the only party which fights against poverty, the party chairman said.

"Good governance is serving the poor masses," he added.  

