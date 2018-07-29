Re-counting on Aamir Liaquat, Vawda’s constituencies will expose rigged polls: Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairperson Mustafa Kamal claimed that the election's transparency will stand exposed after a recount on the seats won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Faisal Vawda and Aamir Liaquat in Karachi.



Faisal Vawda won NA-249 seat against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif after reportedly getting 35,344 votes Aamir Liaquat won NA-245 after defeating Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar with 56,615 votes.

"I have never such tainted election in my life. Results came from Dera Bugti and areas bordering Afghanistan but Karachi's result came after two days," he said while speaking in Geo News' show Jirga with Saleem Safi.

Kamal said that the over-represented mandate would not help PTI Chairman Imran Khan to run his government smoothly.

"There is a joke that a suicide bomber in a letter to his commander said that he went past heaven due to the excess of explosives. Same happened here, such was the excess committed in the election results that Imran went past heaven."