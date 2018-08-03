PCB prepares to overhaul domestic cricket structure

According to reports, the PCB will no longer be awarding central contracts to the players. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent overhaul of the domestic cricket structure spells more money and better playing condition for players.

According to reports, the PCB will no longer be awarding central contracts to the players for the domestic season; it will instead be awarding high match fees to players taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National One-Day Cup.

Under the new system, 11 players will receive Rs50,000 for a first-class match whereas they will be entitled to Rs30,000 for a one-day match.

In a week’s time, a player can earn up to Rs98,000 whereas those who play for the entire season will be able to earn up to Rs1.3-1.5 million.

Central contracts for the domestic season will be abolished, after several players, despite taking the money, refused to play domestic cricket.

Through this new system, only those players who participate in first-class and one-day matches will be able to earn.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will kick off from September 1 this year with the PCB giving allowance to players for residence and travel.

Sources have also said that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has requested the PCB to revert to more than one venue for the matches, as changing the venue will help in judging the players' capabilities more effectively.