PIA to operate special flight to bring back stranded Pakistanis from China: sources

LAHORE/KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to operate a special flight to bring back more than 300 Pakistanis stranded in China's Guangzhou city, sources informed Geo News Saturday.



As many as 300 Pakistanis were left stranded in the Chinese port city of Guangzhou after their Shaheen Air flight was abruptly cancelled on July 29, following a dispute over payment of arrears totalling over Rs1.5 billion between the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The airline’s international operations — except Hajj flights — were suspended several days ago by the CAA owing to the mounting debt.

The stranded citizens continue to face immense difficulties amid blame game between the Civil Aviation Authority and Shaheen Air. A few of them have also reportedly fallen sick as they continue to await their return home for past six days.

However, the national flag-carrier has now decided to reach out to stranded countrymen. The sources said that PIA CEO has directed the PIA authorities to make arrangements to bring back stranded Pakistanis from China.

Meanwhile, the CAA also allowed Shaheen Air to operate unlimited flights to Guangzhou, China, a CAA spokesperson confirmed Saturday evening.

The spokesperson said that Shaheen Air could operate as many flights as it wanted to bring back stranded countrymen.

Earlier today, the CAA blamed Shaheen Air for delay in return of stranded Pakistanis nationals.

"Shaheen Air has not yet submitted any application for a chartered plane," said Hassan Baig, director general of the CAA, while exclusively speaking to Geo News.

He said that they were ready to take every possible measure to bring back stranded countrymen from China.

"There are reports that the Pakistani Embassy in China arranged for a chartered plane, but the airline didn't transfer funds," Baig said.

He said that hosepipe of Shaheen Air's aircraft needs to be replaced, and without that, they could not risk operating a flight using the plane.

The DG CAA further said that he was continuously in touch with Shaheen Air's chairman and seeks to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Shaheen Air said that arranging a chartered plane and getting an approval from the CAA would take more time.

Earlier, the airline was granted special permission by the CAA to bring back stranded Pakistanis from China after Geo News brought to light the plight of the stranded passengers.

Many were left with nowhere to go after their visas expired, while others complained they could not afford the more expensive tickets of alternative airlines.

On Friday, Shaheen Air had announced to bring Pakistanis stranded in Guangzhou, but the flight was cancelled at the last minute.

A spokesperson for Shaheen Air had said the CAA questioned the fitness of the plane at the last minute, adding, "We have even informed relevant court regarding the issue."

Meanwhile, a CAA spokesperson had said that they had allowed Shaheen Air to operate two special flights to bring back stranded countrymen.

The spokesperson had urged Shaheen Air to send an air-worthy aircraft to China, adding that airline still had the permission to operate special flights.