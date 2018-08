LAHORE: A man who is alleged to have been harassing a woman on social media was apprehended Wednesday night in Lahore, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said.



According to the FIA, the arrested suspect had been blackmailing and threatening to malign the reputation of a woman through social media, after which she reported the harassment.



Authorities said they recovered from the suspect materials pertaining to the allegations in the woman's complaint.

