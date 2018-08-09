GDA to support PTI for government formation in centre

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Thursday announced supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the formation of government in the centre.



According to details, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen arrived at Kingri House in Karachi on Thursday, where they called on Pir Pagara and other leaders of the GDA.

During the meeting, the PTI delegation conveyed Imran Khan's message with regard to government formation in the centre to GDA leadership.

The PTI leaders requested the alliance for its support in the election for prime minister, National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker.

In response, the GDA leadership assured the PTI delegates of their full support in this regard.

Speaking to the media, Pir Pagara said that their support for the PTI would be unconditional.

On the occasion, Qureshi said that they would play their role together with the allies in Sindh.

The PTI leader stated that those bemoaning rigging of polls secured more seats in Sindh compared to the past.