SC bars NAB from arresting NICL ex-head in real estate scandal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has barred National Accountability Bureau from arresting the former chairperson on National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Ayaz Khan Niazi, in the corruption case pertaining to purchase of real estate on unfair rates.



While hearing the case Friday over NICL scandal, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked two enquiries were under way against Niazi.

He criticised NAB during his remarks, saying that the anti-graft body arrests those who are in Pakistan while leaves out the ones who are supposed to be taken into custody.

The CJP said those who had to be arrested have fled the country. “We know how people are facilitated in fleeing abroad.”

Niazi along with 12 others appeared in court a few days back, over the NICL scandal.

He was arrested in May over the top court’s orders, but was granted bail later.

During the hearing back then, the chief justice observed that Niazi lived in a two-kanal house while his cars were also not registered in his name.

His case was being probed by Federal Investigation Agency but was transferred to NAB.