Con women posing as hitchhikers and looting motorists arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Two alleged con women and their accomplice were arrested Friday night here from the city's Peco Road, Geo News reported, citing police, after residents of the area caught and handed them over to the authorities.



The con women reportedly used to loot unsuspecting motorists under the guise of hitchhikers, Qaiser, a citizen, claimed during his statement to the Liaquatabad police. He added that the three suspects used to blackmail people and would threaten those who refused to comply.



Police subsequently took the women into their custody and noted that they had commenced an investigation in this regard.