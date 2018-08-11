Qalandars finalise 17-member Kashmir team in development programme

MIRPUR: The second phase of Lahore Qalandars’ player development program trials concluded with coaching panel finalising 17-member team of Kashmir Qalandars.



The trials to select players from Kashmir were held in two stages - first in Muzaffarabad and second in Mirpur. On both the venues, thousands of aspiring Qalandars appeared to display their skills.

The coaching panel, headed by Aqib Javed, along with Pakistan’s batting maestro Inzamam-ul-Haq finalised the squad to represent Kashmir Qalandars team.

Interestingly, Salman Irshad, who was picked by Lahore Qalandars from the trials last year, came to trials once again and got selected too.

The other players who got selected expressed delight over the opportunity provided to them by Lahore Qalandars.

“I’m happy to be part of Qalandars. I’m aiming to play at a bigger stage,” said Raja Farhan Khan, who’s selected for the role of wicketkeeper.

Qalandars’ CEO Rana Atif said that he’s satisfied with the turnout in Kashmir.

“Players from all over came and appeared in trials here. It’s very encouraging sign for us that our youth is participating in these activities,” Atif said.

“We have spotted some great talent here, they have crossed the first stage, they have the ability to become one like Salman Irshad,” he added.

Players selected for Kashmir Qalandars include Abdul Shakoor, Salman Irshad, Raja Farhan Khan, Ehtisham Sultan, Inzamam ul Haq, Rashid Naseer, Rashid Khan, Naved Malik, Khizer Shah, Yasir Khan, Abdul Rehman, Haider Ali, Aamir Jamal, Zawan Hikmat, M Zubair, Waqar Ahmed and Afaque Raheem.

The stage of Lahore Qalandars trials will be held in Abbottabad on Sunday.