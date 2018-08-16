Nowshera Zalmi Greens won Zalmi Azadi Cup 2018

Fakhar Zaman's batting in the semi-final was a source of enjoyment for the crowd as he smashed 86 in just 40 balls. Photo: Peshawar Zalmi

PESHAWAR: Nowshera Zalmi Greens chased 151-run target against Khyber Zalmi Greens to win the Zalmi Azadi Cup 2018 by seven wickets.



Khyber Zalmi Greens were put to bat first and they scored 151 runs. Rehan Afridi scored 40 runs and was the top scorer while Umar Alam took three wickets.

Courtesy Raza Gillani’s 40 runs, Nowshera Zalmi Greens chased the target for the loss of three wickets. Alam was the man of the match for his three crucial wickets at the top.

Before the final, Fakhar Zaman's batting in the semi-final was a source of enjoyment for the crowd as he smashed 86 in just 40 balls. A large crowd came to witness the final at Arbab Niaz Stadium and enjoyed their independence day with cricket.

Interim CM Dost Muhamad Khan said that the Azadi Cup was a source of joy on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, adding that Peshawar Zalmi and Javed Afridi are working relentlessly for the promotion of cricket at the grass root level and their efforts are appreciated.

Javed Afridi said that the Zalmi Foundation will continue to promote sports for the youth as, through the Zalmi Azadi Cup, hundreds of cricketers got the chance to showcase their talent and have a proper platform to play. In the future, we will continue to bring such initiatives for the youth and produce good sportsmen.

Afridi said that after the success of Zalmi Azadi Cup and Zalmi School League, the franchise is now looking forward to Zalmi Madrasa League.

Head Coach Peshawar Zalmi Muhammad Akram said that the tournament produced some great talented players.