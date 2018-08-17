Nasir Jamshed banned for 10 years in spot-fixing probe

Nasir Jamshed. File photo: AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday banned Nasir Jamshed for 10 years in its spot-fixing probe against the former batsman.

The board’s anti-corruption tribunal (ACU) declared Jamshed guilty of violating its anti-corruption code of conduct under Articles 2.1.1, 2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4 and 2.4.4 during the 2017 edition of Pakistan Super League.

Jamshed, who played 48 one-day internationals and two Tests, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the PCB´s anti-corruption code and handed a one-year ban in December for failing to co-operate with the ACU´s investigation.



The verdict against the 28-year old had been reserved on August 16.

PCB´s legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi said Jamshed was the "lynchpin" in the scandal.

"The tribunal has reached the verdict that the PCB´s multiple charges against Nasir Jamshed have been proved and he was banned for 10 years," Rizvi told reporters.

"He will not be allowed to be involved with cricket or cricket administration even after his period of ban is over."

Jamshed did not participate in the first two editions of the PSL but was alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament last year.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.

--Additional reporting from Reuters