Imran got pushed in Parliament even today: Naeem-ul-Haq

PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan was getting pushed in the Parliament today too, said party leader Naeem-ul-Haq, disapproving the behaviour meted to his party’s chief.

While speaking to the media in the federal capital on Friday, Haq said he wanted to speak to the SSP security to report the misconduct.

The PTI leader also spoke about the place Imran will be staying at if and when he is elected as the prime minister.

“A house has been set up for Imran Khan in the colony of Prime Minister House,” Haq said. “I will stay with Imran Khan.”

He added that the PTI chief would move to the house in the colony after taking oath tomorrow, a ceremony for which will be held at President House.

Earlier reports stated Imran had expressed his wish to take oath at either Islamabad's D-Chowk or Parade Ground.

However, sources said the oath-taking ceremony cannot be shifted to another location as per the wishes of anyone. They added the ceremony will not be held anywhere else.