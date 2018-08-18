Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Usman Buzdar, Hamza Shehbaz submit papers for CM Punjab

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Aug 18, 2018

PML-N has nominated Hamza Shehbaz and PTI  Sardar Usman Buzdar for the post of chief minister Punjab. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee Sardar Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz have submitted their papers for the post of chief minister Punjab.

Buzadar submitted his candidate's papers on his own while Hamza Shehbaz's papers were submitted by PML-N member Khalid Warren due to being busy.

While speaking to the media Warren said, Hamza had nominated him to submit his candidate papers. 

According to the schedule, candidates have until today to submit papers between the hours of 9am and 5pm. These papers can be submitted by the candidates themselves or by their lawyers.

The new CM of Punjab will be elected tomorrow at a session scheduled for 11am. 

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM