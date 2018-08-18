Usman Buzdar, Hamza Shehbaz submit papers for CM Punjab

PML-N has nominated Hamza Shehbaz and PTI Sardar Usman Buzdar for the post of chief minister Punjab. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee Sardar Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz have submitted their papers for the post of chief minister Punjab.

Buzadar submitted his candidate's papers on his own while Hamza Shehbaz's papers were submitted by PML-N member Khalid Warren due to being busy.

While speaking to the media Warren said, Hamza had nominated him to submit his candidate papers.

According to the schedule, candidates have until today to submit papers between the hours of 9am and 5pm. These papers can be submitted by the candidates themselves or by their lawyers.

The new CM of Punjab will be elected tomorrow at a session scheduled for 11am.