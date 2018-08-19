Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir ventures into politics

Gautam Gambhir last played for India in a Test match in 2016, has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs for the country scoring 9392 including 20 centuries. Photo: Reuters

Veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has become the latest cricketer to step into the world of politics.

According to reports in the Indian media, Gambhir will be contesting the upcoming elections from Delhi on a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Delhi-based batsman was instrumental in helping India win the T20I World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011 playing solid knocks in finals of both the tournaments.

The 36-year-old joins the like of former Indian cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Kaif, Praveen Kumar, Vinod Kambli, Kirti Azad and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who turned to a life of serving the public.

Gambhir who last played for India in a Test match in 2016, has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs for the country scoring 9392 including 20 centuries, however, he has not featured in a limited overs encounter since 2012.

He also led Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles.