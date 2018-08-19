New 10-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

Eight ministers and two advisers are set to take oath in the first phase of the cabinet formation

KARACHI: The new Sindh cabinet was sworn in on Sunday, with eight ministers and two advisers taking oath in the first phase of the cabinet formation.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at Governor House, saw some veterans return alongside the addition of fresh faces.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to the ministers.

According to sources in the Sindh government, former information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, excise and taxation minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and local government minister Jam Khan Shoro are expected to be inducted into the cabinet.

Shabbir Bijarani, Hari Ram Kishori, Ismail Rahu, Azra Pechuho, Makhdoom Mehboob, former culture minister Sardar Shah, Muhammad Baux Mehar and former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Shehla Raza also took oath.



Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Murad Ali Shah secured second consecutive term as Sindh chief minister as he took oath of his office on Saturday.