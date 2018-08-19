Jam Kamal sworn in as Balochistan chief minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan was sworn in as Balochistan chief minister on Sunday.



Jam Kamal Khan's oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House Quetta, which was attended by speaker Balochistan Assembly, provincial assembly members, caretaker minister Alauddin Marri, Balochistan IG, and chief secretary.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered the oath to Jam Kamal.

He was elected as the chief minister of the province on Saturday after defeating Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Mir Yunas Aziz Zehri as he secured 39 votes.

Newly-elected Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had chaired the session to elect the provincial chief minister.



Jam Kamal: Third generation CM Balochistan

Kamal is the third person from his family to be elected Balochistan chief minister.

Kamal’s grandfather, Jam Mir Ghulam Qadir Khan, was first elected as the chief minister of the province from Lasbela in 1972 from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) platform. He was named the head of the province again in 1985, but had fought the electoral race as an independent.

Later his son and Kamal’s father, Jam Mir Mohammad Yousuf, served as the provincial chief minister from 2002 to 2007. He died of a heart attack in 2013.

Kamal is now the third generation of his family to serve on the top provincial post.