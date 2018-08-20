Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Aug 20 2018
By
AFP

US has 'addiction to sanctions', says Iran's foreign minister

By
AFP

Monday Aug 20, 2018

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. 

TEHRAN: The United States has an "addiction to sanctions", Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said in an interview with CNN.

"I believe there is a disease in the United States and that is the addiction to sanctions," Zarif told the US broadcaster on Sunday.

"Even during the Obama administration the United States put more emphasis on keeping the sanctions it had not lifted rather than implementing its obligation on the sanctions it lifted."

It was Zarif's first interview with Western media since US President Donald Trump walked out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May, leading Washington to reimpose sanctions earlier this month.

"We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce," he said.

"I thought that the Americans had learned that lesson. Unfortunately, I was wrong," he said.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM