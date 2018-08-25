Gambling den leader arrested in Karachi revealed to be sub-inspector's brother

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A suspect arrested during a raid Friday night on a gambling den here near Masan Chowk in the metropolis' Keamari locality turned out to be the brother of a police official, Geo News reported, citing the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for City District.



Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said the arrested suspect, identified as Zahoor, was found to be the brother of Jan Muhammad, a local sub-inspector. He was the leader of the den, SSP City Dr Samiullah Soomro noted.

Soomro added that the suspect was secretly running the gambling den from his home.